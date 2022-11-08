$50,000 Powerball ticket bought in Gautier; second winner in Mississippi

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi has two winners after Tuesday morning’s Powerball drawing; both players won $50,000 by matching four out of five white balls and the Powerball, according to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.

One of these two tickets was purchased in Gautier, at Keith’s Superstore #112 on Highway 90. The second winning ticket was purchased from Bluesky #730 on Battleground Drive in Iuka, Mississippi.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation says neither player selected the Powerplay option, which was 2. Doing so would have doubled their wins to $100,000.

One ticket sold in California hit all the Powerball numbers, claiming the $2.04 billion jackpot. The jackpot climbed beyond its earlier estimate to $2.04 billion at the time of the drawing—the world’s largest lottery prize.

With the drawing placed on hold for nearly 10 hours, the winning numbers were 10-33-41-47-56 with a Powerball of 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is now $20 million, with an estimated cash value of $9.8 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night is an estimated $154 million, with an estimated cash value of $74.7 million; the Tuesday jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 is now an estimated $265,000.

