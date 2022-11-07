Things To Know Monday, November 7

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. ‘He was just a light’: Copiah County fairgrounds hosts event honoring the life of Brad Pennington

The Copiah County fairgrounds was filled with those who loved and admired Brad Pennington Saturday. Friends and Family came up with this event as a way to remember Pennington whose life was cut short on the job back in July, when Pearl police chased a suspect from into a south Jackson neighborhood, resulting in Pennington’s mail truck being struck and ultimately his death. “According to me and everyone else that he met, he was just a light when he walked in the room, didn’t meet a stranger, always happy and kind. And you can tell that by all these people here,” Shelby Kirby, a family friend said. Hundreds of people attended his first-ever memorial event in his honor. Children were even involved, riding horses and roping, one of Pennington’s favorite things to do besides spending time with his wife Jordan, three-year-old son Westin and other loved ones.

2. Miss Mississippi has send off party before heading to Miss America competition

Before she competes for the national crown in Connecticut, Miss Mississippi was sent off in style. Friends and family gathered for a send-off party from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Magnolia State Bank in Hattiesburg for Emmie Perkins, the reigning Miss Mississippi. “Mississippi is so great because it has prepared me to do the job of Miss America,” said Perkins. “I couldn’t be more thankful and grateful for all the people (who) came together tonight in Hattiesburg and came from all over the state of Mississippi to celebrate me heading on to the next journey, which is fighting for the title of Miss America.” Both the City of Hattiesburg and state congressional members sent Perkins a proclamation for her success. The Miss America competition will take place Dec. 12 through Dec. 16.

3. No. 5 JSU dominate Texas Southern, continue historic start to season

The undefeated No. 5 Jackson State Tigers blitz past the Texas Southern Tigers to continue their historic start to the season. Dominant. The Tigers of the capital city took over Houston in their second night game of the season. JSU was all gas, no breaks from the beginning to the end of the contest. The ever-present Sy’Veon Wilkerson got the offense going fast in an entertaining first quarter, pounding home a 3-yard run to start the scoring for Jackson State early. On the next possession, tight end D.J. Stevens caught a 38-yard touchdown pass from superstar quarterback Shedeur Sanders. There was no shutout this weekend for the No. 1 defense in the FCS as the JSU Tigers surrendered a touchdown in the first quarter but still led 14-7.

