Organization to host medical cannabis patient seminar in Pearl

(MGN Online / Pexels)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An organization is hosting a medical cannabis patient seminar in Pearl Tuesday.

The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance says the seminar will occur from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Clyde Muse Center.

The organization says it will be discussing the following:
  • How patients can become certified for medical cannabis
  • What are deliberating medical conditions
  • How to lock and secure medical cannabis properly
  • Microdosing
  • The latest guidance from the Mississippi State Department of Health

For each seminar, the MCPA, MSDH, and others will hold a “how-to” Q&A for patients and caregivers on how to obtain a medical cannabis card properly from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

If you have any questions or want more information on the Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance, click here.

