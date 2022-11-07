Organization to host medical cannabis patient seminar in Pearl

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An organization is hosting a medical cannabis patient seminar in Pearl Tuesday.

The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance says the seminar will occur from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Clyde Muse Center.

The organization says it will be discussing the following:

How patients can become certified for medical cannabis

What are deliberating medical conditions

How to lock and secure medical cannabis properly

Microdosing

The latest guidance from the Mississippi State Department of Health

For each seminar, the MCPA, MSDH, and others will hold a “how-to” Q&A for patients and caregivers on how to obtain a medical cannabis card properly from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

If you have any questions or want more information on the Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance, click here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.