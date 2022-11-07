LawCall
Ocean Springs church hosts Veterans Day service

By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - One church congregation devoted their service to all veterans on Sunday.

Grace Baptist Church in Ocean Springs hosted its annual Veterans Day Recognition Service. The church choir sand songs in dedication, and then the pastor took the stage for a special message.

Long-time church member and Vietnam veteran Cecil Fayard says he remembers witnessing the impact that war had on civilians back home. This week, he’s honoring the courage and bravery of all his fellow veterans and their families.

“It’s a very important time for us to remember, because America would not be here had it not been for those who fought, bled and died for our country,” said Fayard. “I’m proud to be and American. The stars and stripes always give me a pause to think of our country, where it came from.”

The service was followed by a Thanksgiving lunch for all. Veterans Day is on Friday.

