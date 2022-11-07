LawCall
Miss Mississippi has send off party before heading to Miss America competition

By Will Polston
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Before she competes for the national crown in Connecticut, Miss Mississippi was sent off in style.

Friends and family gathered for a send-off party from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Magnolia State Bank in Hattiesburg for Emmie Perkins, the reigning Miss Mississippi.

“Mississippi is so great because it has prepared me to do the job of Miss America,” said Perkins. “I couldn’t be more thankful and grateful for all the people (who) came together tonight in Hattiesburg and came from all over the state of Mississippi to celebrate me heading on to the next journey, which is fighting for the title of Miss America.”

Both the City of Hattiesburg and state congressional members sent Perkins a proclamation for her success.

The Miss America competition will take place Dec. 12 through Dec. 16.

