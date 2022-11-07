LawCall
Mayor submitted letter to Biden ‘clarifying and reiterating’ Jackson’s critical water needs

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba responds to a question, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, during a community...
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba responds to a question, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, during a community meeting at College Hill Missionary Baptist Church, in Jackson, Miss. It was held to update the public on the current water system situation. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In his weekly press briefing Monday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said he wrote a letter to President Joe Biden to underscore the critical nature of Jackson’s water needs.

“Every time I have an opportunity to reach out, I will do so to emphasize the critical need for our residents,” Lumumba said. “I’ve also written to the administrator of the EPA, and we’ll keep churning away at that effort.”

Last week, Lumumba said the city was rewarded over $35 million in federal dollars that will fund seven critical water and sewer projects.

While thankful for the resources, the mayor said it’s not enough to get the city where it needs to be.

“We need far more resources in order to look our residents in the face and share with them and say to them with absolute certainty that we have a sustainable, dependable, and equitable water treatment facility,” he added.

WLBT has requested a copy of the letter sent to Biden.

