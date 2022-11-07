LawCall
JSU Women’s Soccer wins SWAC Championship for first time since 2013

By Garrett Busby
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (WLBT) - The Jackson State Women’s Soccer team won an overtime thriller against Grambling State to be crowned the 2022 Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament champions for the first time since 2013.

The Jackson State Athletics Department continues to make history. JSU, who won the regular season title in October for the first time since 2011 as well, capped off an amazing tournament run with an unforgettable match on Sunday at the Prairie View A&M Soccer Complex Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers were up 1-0 at halftime and scored a quick second-half goal just after the whistle to give themselves a 2-0 lead.

JSU looked to be in full control in the conference championship game. However, a 2-0 lead is known as the most dangerous lead in soccer, and that saying was justified as Grambling scored two goals in the last 10 minutes of regular time to tie the match 2-2 and send the contest into extra time.

Grambling had all of the momentum heading into extra time, but Jackson State would not be denied. The Tigers only recorded two shots in overtime play, but it resulted in 2 more goals and ultimately shut down any hopes of a comeback as JSU topped Grambling State 4-2.

Kendyl Terrell recorded a brace, with Alexis Sanchez and Maya-Joy Thompson rounding out the goal scorers for JSU. Annalise Brunson had two assists and Olivia Cobb tacked on an assist as well.

The championship victory gives the Tigers an automatic birth into the 2022 Women’s Soccer NCAA Tournament for an opportunity to compete for a national title. They will find out who their opponent is Monday at 3 p.m. during the selection show.

