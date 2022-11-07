First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy early in the week ahead of a big cool down into the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A warm start to the week is on tap today with well above average temperatures, which will be close to record-breaking. Highs this afternoon will climb to the middle 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. Our weather will remain warm and humid this evening in the 70s before dropping to the 60s overnight.

Tuesday will almost be a repeat of today’s weather. Temperatures will quickly warm back to the middle 80s tomorrow afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. We could also break the record high-temperature tomorrow as well, which is 86 degrees set back in 1986.

Subtropical Storm Nicole will help usher in a backdoor cold front from the east by mid-week to help knock back temperatures and humidity a bit. Temperatures during the remainder of the work week will reach the 70s each afternoon with lows down in the 50s. An even stronger cold front will dive in from the northwest late Friday into Saturday, which will result in more of a wintry feel for the weekend. Afternoon highs are forecast to struggle to get out of the 50s with morning lows well in the 30s.

Talkin’ Tropics: Subtropical Storm Nicole formed earlier this morning over the Atlantic just east of the Bahamas. Nicole is forecast to strengthen over the next couple of days as it nears Florida. As of the latest forecast track, Nicole could make landfall as a category 1 hurricane late Wednesday along the eastern Florida coast. From there, it will curve to the northeast bringing heavy rains and gusty winds to Georgia and the Carolinas.

