First Alert Forecast: near-record warmth early week; cooler changes by week's end

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONDAY: Areas of fog could affect your morning commute across central Mississippi – along with a few showers exiting our northern communities. Outside of that, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine as temperatures run well above average for early November, warming into the lower to middle 80s. We’ll stay warm and muggy overnight under mostly to partly clear skies - lows will be in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY: Lather, rinse and repeat for Election Day Tuesday. A patch or two of fog could change your morning routine. Other than that, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower to middle 80s amid a muggy air mass. An easterly wind and a backdoor front will be poised to slip into the area late Tuesday night into early Wednesday that will help to ease back the humidity levels. We’ll stay warm in the lower to middle 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The backdoor front will slip into the area – helping to ease temperatures back into the 70s for highs through mid-late week. Being on the western periphery of a sub-tropical system in Nicole will likely keep our area quiet and dry. Another front will approach – from the west this time, by late week and usher in a more substantial blast of colder air by the weekend and into early next week.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Subtropical Storm Nicole formed east of the Bahamian Islands early Monday morning and is poised to affect an already weary Florida. Its track is likely to move westward toward central Florida, yielding prolonged impacts late week of heavy rains and gusty winds. An approaching front from the west will help to push Nicole away from going too far west into the Gulf of Mexico.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

