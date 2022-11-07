First Alert Forecast: Fog to start out Monday morning. Mostly dry conditions throughout the week, but much cooler temperatures are on the way for the weekend ahead!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday evening! Peaceful night ahead of us. Some rain chances linger to our North in portions of Madison, Leake, Attala and Holmes counties.

Overnight Lows will fall to the mid to upper 60s, with fog in the Jackson/metro area and surrounding areas.

The week ahead!

Dry conditions will be the overall this week. We could see some light rain chances Monday morning with some fog throughout the Jackson/Metro area, North and South of I-20. Highs on Monday and Tuesday expected to reach the mid-80s. Mostly sunny conditions for those days.

Mid-week!

As we get into the week, we watch the tropics as a disturbance looks to impact portions of Florida by Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances look to be the greatest threat to Florida, but there’s still uncertainty in the forecast on that particular system. As it draws closer to Florida, we will get some Easterly winds that will allow us to remain dry Wednesday and Thursday. We are also watching for a Cold Front to return out of the West, which is expected to impact us Friday going into Saturday. Wednesday through Friday, Highs fall to the upper and middle 70s.

Much cooler conditions on the way for us as we go into the weekend. Highs falling back to the low 60s to upper 50s for both Saturday and Sunday. (WLBT)

For the weekend:

Highs are expected to fall from the mid-70s to the low 60s going into Saturday and Sunday. Some Highs during the weekend could be near the upper 50s.

Lows on the other hand will fall to the mid-to-low 40s Saturday night and then to the mid-30s Sunday night. We are still looking at dry conditions over the weekend.

