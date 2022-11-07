LawCall
Body found in home after crews battle fire

Jackson Fire Department
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson firefighters are investigating after a body was discovered inside a Jackson home.

Investigators say the blaze broke out around 11:35 p.m. Sunday on East Westhaven Drive.

The flames were extinguished less than 30 minutes later and Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said a body was found.

Armon said the individual was an adult, but no other information was released about what happened.

The home was completely destroyed.

WLBT is working to find out who lived in the home and how the fire started.

