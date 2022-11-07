Board of Supervisors clear the way for 183-acre housing project

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A nearly 183-acre residential development outside the city of Clinton is moving forward, following a vote Monday by the Hinds County Board of Supervisors.

On Monday, the board approved a rezoning request from Dale and Casey Keith to rezone property along Clinton-Tinnin Road from agricultural to residential estates.

The developer plans to divide the acreage into 38 “small farm” lots, known as Tinnin Estates, which buyers can purchase and build homes on.

Supervisors voted unanimously to approve the request, after tabling the matter at a previous board meeting.

District 2 Supervisor David Archie says since the last board meeting, he’s had several meetings with residents and developers to address questions about the project.

“I went out and investigated and got involved. I did everything I was asked to do... and [had] the opportunity to talk to both sides.” he said. “I did not see [but] one or two things that could not be easily handled.”

Several neighbors are opposed to the rezoning, in part, because of the impact new houses could have on traffic along Clinton-Tinnin and Lifer Road. They also questioned the developers’ long-term plans for the area.

The acreage is located along Clinton-Tinnin between Lifer and North Ratliff Road. The acreage is a former farm that is now bordered by housing developments on most sides.

Chad Ainsworth told the board he was worried about the roughly 108 acres that the developers did not ask to rezone, saying it too will eventually be turned into a subdivision.

Casey Keith denied that when asked. Instead, he said that land will be set aside for personal use - hunting, fishing and the like.

As for traffic, Keith said he pulled a report that showed only two wrecks on Clinton-Tinnin in the last two or three years.

“Just because no report was filed, doesn’t mean there’s no accidents,” Ainsworth said. “I pulled two cars from a ditch in two months.”

Developers said traffic would increase some, especially when new houses are going up, but said the impact would be small.

Lots will be sold individually, with the new owners deciding when to build, developers explained.

District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham asked know how the rezoning would benefit the county and how quickly the subdivision would be built out.

Casey Keith estimates it would take five years to complete. As for benefiting the county, he said the rezoning would mean an additional $300,000 a year in new property taxes.

To further back their case, developers presented a letter from Clinton Mayor Phil Fisher, who pointed to several projects Dale Keith completed in Clinton. The mayor, in his letter, said those homes were “completed to the highest level and sold quickly.”

The letter was read into the record by Kathy Sykes, a special projects officer for Archie.

Despite opposition, Archie told the board the Tinnin Estates would be good for the county and could help the county maintain and even grow its residential base.

“The bottom line is things are happening Madison County. [People are] leaving and going to Rankin County because they provide rooftops,” he said. “People can disagree, but we should not allow disagreements in the community [to keep] the county from growing.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.