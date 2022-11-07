LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts

Authorities: Dog found carrying human arm in Jackson, head still missing

(WLBT)
By Josh Carter and Anthony Warren
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Decapitated human remains were found in a South Jackson neighborhood on Saturday, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart.

However, not all of the person was found, with Grisham-Stewart saying authorities are still searching for the victim’s missing head.

Saturday, the Jackson Police Department responded to a scene in South Jackson after receiving reports of a dog carrying a person’s severed arm.

The police found a charred arm on Middle Drive. What is believed to be the arm’s body was later found in a wooded area behind a nearby abandoned home on Terry Road.

The body, which is believed to be male, was found without an arm and a head.

As of Monday morning, the head still had not been located.

It was not known if the body was found the same day or the following day or if the parts were removed prior to the victim’s death.

Grisham-Stewart was notified of the remains on Sunday afternoon.

She said that question and others would be determined by the State Medical Examiner. The body is currently at the Hinds County Morgue awaiting examination.

Anyone with any information is asked to call JPD’s Homicide Unit at (601) 960-1278 or contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘He was just a light’: Copiah County fairgrounds hosts event honoring the life of Brad Pennington
‘He was just a light’: Copiah County fairgrounds hosts event honoring the life of Brad Pennington
People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
Crystalline Barnes
Jury finds JPD officers not liable in Crystalline Barnes’ killing despite using excessive force
Mistletoe Marketplace attracts thousands of shoppers
Mistletoe Marketplace attracts thousands of shoppers
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
No. 5 JSU dominate Texas Southern, continue historic start to season

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Things To Know
Things To Know Monday, November 7
Body found in Jackson home after crews battle fire
Body found in Jackson home after crews battle fire
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: near-record warmth early week; cooler changes by week’s end