After 2 years, Hoy Road in Madison is back open

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - After more than two years of work, Hoy Road is back open.

The construction began on October 15, 2020, and was expected to take 18 months to complete.

The Madison road is now back open to two-way traffic in both directions from Ole Canton to Rice Road.

The right east bound lane is still closed, however, for clean up work.

“Please be reminded that there is still shoulder work going on, therefore still a construction zone for the next several weeks, so the speed limit will still be 25 mph,” the Madison Police Department posted on Facebook.

