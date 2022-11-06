No. 5 JSU dominate Texas Southern, continue historic start to season

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The undefeated No. 5 Jackson State Tigers blitz past the Texas Southern Tigers to continue their historic start to the season.

Dominant. The Tigers of the capital city took over Houston in their first night game of the season. JSU was all gas, no breaks from the beginning to the end of the contest.

The ever-present Sy’Veon Wilkerson got the offense going fast in an entertaining first quarter, pounding home a 3-yard run to start the scoring for Jackson State early. On the next possession, tight end D.J. Stevens caught a 38-yard touchdown pass from superstar quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

There was no shutout this weekend for the No. 1 defense in the FCS as the JSU Tigers surrendered a touchdown in the first quarter but still led 14-7.

In the drive immediately after the Texas Southern score, Wilkerson sprinted past the TSU defense for a 41-yard trip to the end zone to increase the JSU Tiger lead to 21-7 at halftime.

Texas Southern cut the Jackson State lead to 21-14 in hopes of putting up a late-game flurry midway through the third quarter. However, JSU scored 20 more points to ultimately win the game 41-14 in yet another dominant performance.

Sanders completed 23 of 30 passes for 252 yards with 4 total touchdowns. Wide receiver Shane “Hollywood” Hooks snagged seven passes for 76 and two touchdowns. Wilkerson had a career day, rushing for 214 yards and two touchdowns.

Linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. recorded 10 tackles on the day for the historically great JSU defense. Former 2022 five-star No. 1 overall high school player Travis Hunter had his first breakout game defensively, recording four pass breakups.

The JSU Tigers are now 9-0 (6-0 in SWAC play), continuing their record-breaking start to the season.

Jackson State will travel to Mobile, Alabama on Saturday, November 12, to take on Alabama A&M. Kick-off is set for 4 p.m. The contest will air on ESPN Plus

