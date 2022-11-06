LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts

MPD provides details on deadly toddler shooting

MPD provides details of shooting that killed toddler
MPD provides details of shooting that killed toddler(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting on Breedlove Street where three victims were shot.

According to MPD, witnesses said Bruce got into a fight at New Chicago Park with Kavious Askew on Nov. 4.

During the fight, she pulled a gun from her purse and started shooting, said police.

Askew was shot in the leg and found on the ground near a 2013 Nissan Altima. The one-year-old Karlie Wright was hit in the chest and was located in the backseat of the car, said police.

MPD said another woman was grazed with a bullet on the upper right shoulder.

According to the affidavit, there were two other children in the car during the shooting, and they were not harmed.

Police say Bruce turned herself in hours after the shooting.

The affidavit states, that Bruce confessed to shooting Askew but did not intend to shoot the baby.

Juanita Bruce, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, and four other gun-related charges.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystalline Barnes
Jury finds JPD officers used excessive force in Crystalline Barnes’ killing, but qualified immunity shields them from liability
People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
Woman in critical condition after being shot while driving on Watkins Drive in Jackson
‘He was just a light’: Copiah County fairgrounds hosts event honoring the life of Brad Pennington
‘He was just a light’: Copiah County fairgrounds hosts event honoring the life of Brad Pennington

Latest News

More than 10 years after a five-alarm fire destroyed its factory in Faubourg Marigny, the New...
Hubig’s Pies back in New Orleans stores Monday, some sold out Sunday at Carrollton pop-up
Cooler conditions return to the South following our next rain chances on Friday of this week.
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Hundreds came to Lewis' hometown of Ferriday, Louisiana to say goodbye to the music legend.
A life remembered: Jerry Lee Lewis Laid to rest
The 44th Annual Peter Anderson Art Festival kicked off this Saturday.
Art lovers attend Peter Anderson Festival despite rain