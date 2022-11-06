Hubig’s Pies back in New Orleans stores Monday, some selling Sunday at Carrollton pop-up

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than 10 years after a five-alarm fire destroyed its factory in Faubourg Marigny, the New Orleans institution Hubig’s Pies is back.

Owner Andrew Ramsey announced that Hubig’s pies will be available in limited quantities at local stores in New Orleans starting Monday. A limited quantity of apple and lemon pies were available Sunday at a pop-up tent in the parking lot of the Hancock Whitney Bank’s Carrollton branch (1324 S. Carrollton Ave.) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or until they sell out.

“I am overjoyed to bring Hubig’s pies back to the market,” Ramsey said in a statement. “We are thankful for the patience and loyalty of the people of New Orleans and the Gulf Coast. We’ve been on the receiving end of so much good will. We encourage our community to continue to support that which they cherish.”

The hand-held pastries mostly vanished when the company’s factory at 2417 Dauphine St. burned to the ground on July 27, 2012. Hubig’s had opened in New Orleans in 1921 but shuttered after the fire. Ramsey acquired the defunct company in 2019, becoming the third generation member of his family to operate Hubig’s. Small quantities of pies have been sold the past couple of years in Fleurty Girl stores.

Hubig's Pies returned with a pop-up sale Sunday (Nov. 6) at 1324 S. Carrollton Ave., in the parking lot of the Hancock Whitney Bank branch. (WVUE-Fox 8)

“We are using the same recipes and formulas,” he said. “Some salvaged and refurbished machines. Some machines were custom made to replicate what was lost. Pies will be identical in every way.”

The apple and lemon pies are the first to be rolled out in the company’s resurrection. Other favorites such as chocolate, coconut, peach and pineapple will follow shortly, the statement said. And there will be seasonal flavors including sweet potato, strawberry, banana and blueberry, the company said.

“We have had the pleasure of re-hiring several former employees,” Ramsey said. “We look forward to growing our team and distribution.”

Hubig's Pies returned with a pop-up sale Sunday (Nov. 6) at 1324 S. Carrollton Ave., in the parking lot of the Hancock Whitney Bank branch. (WVUE-Fox 8)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.