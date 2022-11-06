Former Wendy’s employee finally celebrates retirement party

GASTON COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - The town of Stanley threw a retirement celebration for Dennis Peek Saturday afternoon.

“It’s emotional. It is amazing. It’s overwhelming,” Cona Turner, Dennis’ sister, said.

The party was great considering what happened a month ago.

Turner’s viral social media post about his firing from Wendy’s changed everything. The outpour of online support was a pleasant surprise.

You may also like: Man with special needs who was fired from Wendy’s after 20 years, given new job as police officer for a day

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.