Former Wendy's employee finally celebrates retirement party

Dennis Peek, whose sister said earlier this month he was fired from his Wendy's job after more than 20 years, is set to become an officer for a day on Thursday.(Source: Family-submitted photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT
GASTON COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - The town of Stanley threw a retirement celebration for Dennis Peek Saturday afternoon.

“It’s emotional. It is amazing. It’s overwhelming,” Cona Turner, Dennis’ sister, said.

The party was great considering what happened a month ago.

Turner’s viral social media post about his firing from Wendy’s changed everything. The outpour of online support was a pleasant surprise.

You may also like: Man with special needs who was fired from Wendy’s after 20 years, given new job as police officer for a day

