LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts

First Alert Forecast:

Gray Skies Stick Around
WLBT at 6p - clipped version
WLBT at 6p - clipped version
By Todd Adams
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Stormy weather has moved out, but a frontal boundary remains stalled over the area.

We were spared from severe weather, but we did receive some very beneficial rainfall. At the Jackson airport, 1.98 inches.

The rain-soaked ground and a still humid air mass over us will help produce patchy fog late tonight, into Sunday morning. There is a potential for some dense fog in areas.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for parts of southwest Mississippi. Sunday, the stalled front will edge northward, keeping clouds and a slight chance for showers in the forecast.

By Monday, high pressure, a fair-weather maker, will start taking control of the weather pattern. Look for a string of sunny days and clear nights, much of next week.

A cold front will bring cooler, drier air midweek. By Friday and Saturday, another cold front will offer up a slight chance for showers and even cooler temps, bringing us down to

our seasonal average. Nighttime lows will dip down into the 40s. A check on the tropics indicates a relatively active scenario. Hurricane Lisa had a journey through the Caribbean, into Central

America, and out into the western Gulf of Mexico. Lisa’s remnants are dissipating, and the National Hurricane Center will stop issuing advisories. In the eastern Caribbean Sea, there is a large

area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.   Gradual development is expected. There is a 70% chance of forming a subtropical / tropical depression early next week. Finally, just east of

Bermuda, showers and thunderstorms are beginning to show signs of organization. It has a 50% chance of developing. Let’s not forget about the time change tonight, we “fall” back one hour.

Sunrise Sunday: 6:22 a.m. Sunset: 5:06 p.m.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 6p - clipped version
WLBT at 6p - clipped version

Most Read

Woman in critical condition after being shot while driving on Watkins Drive in Jackson
3 juveniles arrested in connection with killing a delivery driver in Belhaven
David Davis
Sheriff: Man shoots, kills ex-wife’s boyfriend in Scott Co. home
People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
Crystalline Barnes
Jury finds JPD officers used excessive force in Crystalline Barnes’ killing, but qualified immunity shields them from liability

Latest News

Rain chances continue to move across the area following the front. We can expect rain chances...
First Alert Forecast: Light to moderate rainfall continues across the entire viewing area moving out during the afternoon hours. Highs rebound to the mid-80s Monday.
A decent amount of rainfall continues to fall over the South region. This is bringing a good...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Low-end storm risk overnight
First Alert Forecast: storms expected to move in late tonight into Saturday morning
Storms to emerge overnight.
Peyton's Friday Evening Forecast