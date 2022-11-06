LawCall
First Alert Forecast: Temperatures warming up to the mid-80s Monday and Tuesday. Rain returns on Friday and then cooler temps return this weekend.

Temperatures will warm up at the start of the week! Rain returning for us on Friday, this will...
Temperatures will warm up at the start of the week! Rain returning for us on Friday, this will help bring Highs temps to the upper 60s for Saturday and Sunday.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 7:03 AM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday

Temperatures will be a tad warmer tomorrow, with Highs reaching into the low 80s under partly cloudy skies. There is also a slight chance for a few lingering showers on Sunday as the front nearly stalls out. Lows on Sunday fall to the low 60s

Next Week:

Drier and brighter weather will fortunately return next week. Highs are expected to still be warmer than normal in the lower to middle 80s early in the week before dropping to the 70s towards late week.

Cooler conditions return to the South following our next rain chances on Friday of this week. Highs return to the 60s for both Saturday and Sunday.

By Friday, another disturbance will return bringing rain chances. This will help guide temperatures back into the upper 60s for Saturday and Sunday.

Cooler conditions return to the South following our next rain chances on Friday of this week.
Cooler conditions return to the South following our next rain chances on Friday of this week.
