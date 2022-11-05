Silver Alert issued for 67-year-old woman

FULTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Jo Ann Decker of New Albany, Mississippi.

She is described as 4′11″ with blue eyes.

Decker was last seen wearing a pink shirt, white and brown skirt, and black rubber boots Saturday, November 5, at around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Montgomery Street and Bankhead Street in Fulton, Mississippi.

Family members say Decker suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Jo Ann Decker, contact Fulton Police Department at 662-862-3141.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.