Silver Alert issued for 67-year-old woman
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FULTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Jo Ann Decker of New Albany, Mississippi.
She is described as 4′11″ with blue eyes.
Decker was last seen wearing a pink shirt, white and brown skirt, and black rubber boots Saturday, November 5, at around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Montgomery Street and Bankhead Street in Fulton, Mississippi.
Family members say Decker suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Jo Ann Decker, contact Fulton Police Department at 662-862-3141.
