First Alert Forecast: Light to moderate rainfall continues across the entire viewing area moving out during the afternoon hours. Highs rebound to the mid-80s Monday.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday morning!

Rain chances continue after the front has moved through the Jackson/metro area. We can expect rain to continue through the afternoon. By the evening, we will remain cloudy. Highs today, are expected to remain in the low 70s, and Lows fall to the upper 50s to the low 60s tonight.

A decent amount of rainfall continues to fall over the South region. We can expect rainfall totals to increase as we get closer to the afternoon.

Sunday

Temperatures will be a tad warmer tomorrow, with Highs reaching into the low 80s under partly cloudy skies. There is also a slight chance for a few lingering showers on Sunday as the front nearly stalls out. Lows on Sunday fall to the low 60s

Next Week:

Drier and brighter weather will fortunately return next week. Highs are expected to still be warmer than normal in the lower to middle 80s early in the week before dropping to the 70s towards late week.

Some rain chances return by Friday of next week.

