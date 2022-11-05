The End Zone: JA tops Parklane for the second straight game to advance in the MAIS 6A playoffs

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Parklane Academy Pioneers traveled to The Brickyard to take on the Jackson Academy Raiders for the second time in as many weeks in hopes of keeping their season’s alive in the MAIS 6A playoffs to highlight week 12.

To see the full list of scores, click here.

Parklane Academy (6-5) at Jackson Academy (8-3)

Déjà Vu made an appearance Friday night between the two squads. Just like last Friday, the Raiders began the game with the first score with a short-ranged field goal splitting the uprights midway through the first quarter.

In a game that would be defined by quarterback play, Pioneers quarterback Amarien Jefferson answered the call for his team while battling an injury as he tucked home a 42-yard run to give Parklane Academy a 7-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Raiders running back D.J. Watkins capped off an impressive 11-play drive as he pounded home a touchdown close to the goal line to give the Raiders the lead again 9-7.

After the Raiders’ defense forced a three-and-out from the Pioneer offense, JA quarterback Clayton White tossed home a 6-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Merritt Nations to give the Raiders a 16-7 lead at halftime.

The Pioneers would mimic the third quarter of their last meeting and the offense started to get hot. Jefferson threw a dart to wide receiver Brent Fleming for a 61-yard touchdown to edge closer to the Raider lead, trailing 14-16.

After the Pioneers’ defense forced an interception from JA quarterback White, Jefferson led his team down the field before he coughs up the ball inside the Raiders’ 10-yard line midway through the third quarter.

JA’s defense forced another Jefferson turnover with 5 minutes to go in the third. But the Pioneer’s defense didn’t break and forced a field goal to increase the Raiders’ lead to 19-14 at the end of the third quarter.

The Raiders tacked on another field goal to increase to 22-14 with just over nine minutes to play. Henry Brewer converted an amazing flea-flicker play after Jefferson, who was nursing an injury all game, stepped out of the contest to inch closer to the Raiders’ lead.

However, it wasn’t enough for the Pioneers to top the Raiders as a Jo Jo Turner interception for JA iced the game 22-20 as the Raiders advance to play the defending champs, the MRA Patriots next Friday.

PCS (4-8) at Hartfield Academy (9-2)

Hartfield gets revenge over the Bobcats 35-18 to set up a juggernaut matchup with Jackson Prep in the MAIS 6A semi-finals next Friday.

Leake Academy (4-7) at Copiah Academy (10-1)

The Patriots throttle Leake Academy 47-6. Copiah Academy will play the winner of Madison St. Joseph and Simpson Academy nest Friday.

Sylva-Bay Academy (3-8) at Canton Academy (9-1)

Canton Academy storms past Sylva-Bay 48-6 and will play the winner of Winona Christian and Centerville Academy next Friday.

Clarkdale (8-3) at Hazlehurst (10-1)

Hazelhurst down Clarkdale 26-6. The Indians will play Jefferson Davis County next Friday.

Newton (5-6) at Velma Jackson (6-4)

The Falcons shut out Newton 55-0. Velma Jackson will play the Mize Bulldogs nest week.

Lanier (2-9) at Mendenhall (10-1)

Mendenhall blank Lanier 41-0 and will play Columbia next Friday.

Loyd Star (7-4) at Collins (4-7)

Collins upsets Loyd Star 39-26 to advance in the MHSAA 2A playoffs. Collins will play Scott Central next Friday.

Madison Central (7-3) at Oxford (5-5)

Madison Central won a shootout against the Chargers 56-43 Thursday night and will face South Panola in the first round of the MHSAA 6A playoffs next week.

#3 Brandon (9-1) at Pearl (2-9)

The Bulldogs beat rivals Pearl 49-35 Thursday night and will host Hancock in the first round of the MHSAA 6A playoffs next Friday.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.