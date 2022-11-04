Woman shot on Watkins Drive in Jackson; around 40 shell casings scattered at the scene

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department responded to a shooting on Watkins Drive Friday.

JPD says a Honda SUV was struck multiple times, leaving around 40 shell casings scattered at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was shot and taken to the hospital in a separate vehicle, a friend of the family says. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Two children were also inside the vehicle during the time of the shooting. Authorities say they were not shot.

If you have any information, please contact Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1217.

