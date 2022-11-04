LawCall
Woman dies days after being shot while driving on Watkins Drive

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman has died days after being shot while driving along Watkins Drive with children in her vehicle.

The Jackson Police Department responded to the incident Friday.

Investigators say the woman, Lucie Tanner, was shot after a white Sedan, occupied by two males pulled in front of the woman’s Honda SUV and began firing rounds.

She was transported to UMMC in critical condition but died late Monday, according to the coroner’s office.

Two children were also inside the vehicle during the time of the shooting, but they were not shot, police say.

The Honda SUV was struck multiple times, leaving around 40 shell casings scattered at the scene.

JPD says a Honda SUV was struck multiple times, leaving around 40 shell casings scattered around the scene.(WLBT)

There are no suspects at this time.

If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

