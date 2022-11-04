Woman in critical condition after being shot while driving on Watkins Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department responded to a shooting on Watkins Drive Friday.

JPD says a woman was shot while traveling north on Watkins Drive when an unknown white Sedan occupied by two males pulled in front of the woman’s Honda SUV and began firing shots.

According to JPD, she was transported to UMMC in critical condition. Two children were also inside the vehicle during the time of the shooting. Authorities say they were not shot.

The Honda SUV was struck multiple times, leaving around 40 shell casings scattered at the scene.

There are no suspects at this time. If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

