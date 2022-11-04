Things To Know Friday, November 4

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

A woman died during a two-car crash Thursday afternoon in Jackson. According to the Jackson Police Department, the incident occurred on Highway 18 at Maddox Road around 12:40 p.m., when a driver of a Hyundai Elantra ran a red light and struck a truck. The passenger of the Hyundai, a 19-year-old woman, was dead at the scene. Police have not released her identity.

Skeletal remains, believed to be those of a missing Fayette man, were found Wednesday in Smith County, according to Coroner Samuel Houston Smith. Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, is listed by the National Crime Information Center as missing. He was last seen outside of a Super 8 Hotel on Oct. 2 in Laurel, a half hour from where he had been contracted to work in Taylorsville. The human remains were located in a wooded area south of Taylorsville. They have been sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy, according to Smith.

Rasheem Ryelle Carter (Laurel Police Department)

The Mississippi High School Athletics Association has released its reclassification numbers for the 2023-2025 high school sports seasons. The original realignment agreement was announced in April, moving Mississippi high school classes from six to seven classifications for sports. Twenty-four schools will make the jump into the 7A class, with the same number rounding out classes 5A and 6A. Classes 4A, 3A, and 2A will all have 40 schools, while the remaining institutions will be sorted into Class 1A.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.