LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts

Sources: Trump is eyeing November campaign launch

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.(AP Photo/Matt York, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump is reportedly preparing to announce a presidential bid for 2024 later this month.

Two sources close to Trump say Nov. 14, shortly after the midterm elections, is a possible date for the announcement.

One source says the timing of the announcement could depend on how Republicans do at the polls.

Some top advisers have told Trump to make his declaration in a battleground state that he closely lost to then-candidate Joe Biden in 2020.

Others say Trump should stay put and make his statement in the Sunshine State, where he has strong support from GOP voters.

A Trump spokesperson declined to comment on the matter.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
Man shot, killed in Belhaven neighborhood; Capitol Police, JPD investigating
Man shot, killed in Belhaven neighborhood; Capitol Police, JPD investigating
Two-car crash in Jackson results in one death after vehicle runs light
Two-car crash in Jackson results in one death after vehicle runs light
MHSAA releases reclassification for 1A - 7A high school sports
MHSAA releases reclassification for 1A - 7A high school sports
‘It’s troubling’; Judge bars Jackson code enforcement from trying to evict tenants unless court...
‘It’s troubling’; Judge bars Jackson code enforcement from trying to evict tenants unless court decides otherwise

Latest News

A new jobs report reveals the U.S. economy added 261,000 job last month, but the unemployment...
Monthly jobs report: Employers keep hiring; unemployment rising
Suspects arrested in connection with killing a delivery driver in Belhaven
FBI sends warning to synagogues in New Jersey, saying there are credible threats to the places...
Official: Man who made synagogue threat has been identified
Tom Barrack exits Brooklyn Federal Court on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in New York.
Trump ally Tom Barrack acquitted of foreign agent charges