LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts

Man arrested in connection to Wednesday Hattiesburg shooting

Justin Williams, 20, of Hattiesburg.
Justin Williams, 20, of Hattiesburg.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested and charged a man in connection to a shooting that happened on Wednesday.

According to HPD, 20-year-old Justin Williams, of Hattiesburg, has been charged with 1st-degree murder, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence in connection to the Wednesday, Nov. 2, shooting that occurred on West 5th Street.

Additional arrests are pending as the investigation continues.

Five individuals in total were injured during the shooting. Two of the individuals later died from their injuries.

Those who died include 48-year-old Ricardo Hollingsworth and 57-year-old Sherry Strickland, both of Hattiesburg.

The condition of the other three injured individuals is not known at this time.

If anyone has information about the incident, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP (7867).

HPD will be hosting a media briefing at 5:30 p.m. at the Hattiesburg Police Department Public Safety Complex in the Media Room.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
Man shot, killed in Belhaven neighborhood; Capitol Police, JPD investigating
Man shot, killed in Belhaven neighborhood; Capitol Police, JPD investigating
Two-car crash in Jackson results in one death after vehicle runs light
Two-car crash in Jackson results in one death after vehicle runs light
MHSAA releases reclassification for 1A - 7A high school sports
MHSAA releases reclassification for 1A - 7A high school sports
David Davis
Sheriff: Man shoots, kills ex-wife’s boyfriend in Scott Co. home

Latest News

Jackson Heart Foundation is seeking submissions from artists to paint a mural along the Museum...
Foundation seeking artists to design Museum Trail mural
WLBT at 5p
Woman in critical condition after being shot while driving on Watkins Drive in Jackson
3 juveniles arrested in connection with killing a delivery driver in Belhaven