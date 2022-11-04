LawCall
Game of the Week: JA and Parklane meet for second time in as many weeks in playoff bout

By Garrett Busby
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi high school football playoffs are officially underway.

After traveling to Parklane Academy last week, the Jackson Academy Raiders (8-3) will host the familiar foes, the Pioneers (6-5) in the first round of the MAIS 6A playoffs in WLBT’s Game of the Week.

The Raiders led the previous contest just last week 12-0 at halftime before the Pioneers stormed back in the third quarter and scored thirteen unanswered points to take a 13-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Jackson Academy escaped McComb with a 20-13 victory, making this week’s matchup that much more interesting.

The old saying goes in sports, “It’s hard to beat the same team twice.” Well, the Raiders are going to have to do it in back-to-back weeks to advance to the semi-finals.

Jackson Academy is no stranger to pressure though, as the resilient Raiders have won 3 games in overtime this season.

Quarterback Clayton White, who has gotten more comfortable with throwing the ball downfield over the season, will need to air it out Friday night to give the Raiders an offensive spark.

Parklane will look to replicate their third-quarter performance from last weekend in the upcoming matchup. The Pioneers will lean on quarterback Amarien Jefferson, who will have to have a big-time performance in The Brickyard for Parklane to advance.

Jefferson threw for 141 yards and a touchdown in their last meeting. White tossed for 199 yards and a touchdown in the same meeting.

With the win-or-go-home matchup at stake tonight, both teams will rely heavily on quarterback play in hopes of advancing to the MAIS 6A semi-finals to take on the defending champs, the MRA Patriots.

WLBT’s The End Zone will provide live, featured coverage of the Parklane at JA game Friday night at 10 p.m.

To view all live regional football scores, click here.

