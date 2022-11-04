Foundation seeking artists to design Museum Trail mural

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A second mural could soon be in the works for the Museum Trail, with the Jackson Heart Foundation now accepting submissions for its design.

The foundation is calling on artists to submit proposals for designing and painting a public mural on the back of the Red Dot Storage building in the Belhaven community.

The winner or winners will be chosen in December and will have until early spring to complete their work.

“We just completed one [mural] under the Fortification bridge, and so, we’ve been looking for opportunities to add more art along the trail,” said Morgan Geary, executive director of the heart foundation. “It’s a great opportunity.”

The project is being funded, in part, by Red Dot Storage, which has agreed to clean the wall before the painters begin their work.

“They have contributed $10,000 to this project and a portion of that is going to cleaning the wall now because there is some graffiti on it,” Geary said. “So, we’re going to clean and prime it. The remaining allotted amount will go toward the artists and the paint and supplies, and all that. The Jackson Heart Foundation is going to contribute to funds as well.”

The mural, which is expected to be unveiled in the spring, is just one of several improvements on tap for the long-awaited trail.

The Jackson Heart Foundation also received a $20,000 AARP Community Grant to install new benches, pet stations, bike racks and trash cans along the path. Those items are expected to be installed in the coming weeks, she said.

“We have four benches and four trash cans, and then we’re adding two bike racks at [both] the north and south trailhead entrances,” she said.

In addition to beautifying the trail, Geary said the improvements are designed to get more people using it.

“We’re really trying to make it a community focal point, and an activity spot. Bring your family, bring your kids, bring your bikes,” she said. “As a heart health organization, promoting exercise and health and wellness is number one. But we also really wanted to work on the community art side of it. Bringing public art to the trail, I think is a really interesting and exciting approach that we’re looking at.”

Artists’ submissions are due December 1. From there, proposals will be reviewed by a committee and an artist or artists will be chosen. The mural itself will be about 450 feet long.

“Ideally, we would love to have a team or more of a collaborative approach,” she said. “We can’t wait to see what people submit. We’ve already had a few responses, so I think it’s going to be a great pool of applications.”

The themes include Mississippi culture, community and nature.

According to the heart foundation’s website, the 1.4-mile trail opened in early 2021 as Jackson’s first “paved scenic pathway that connects downtown with LeFleur’s Bluff State Park.”

It follows the abandoned GM&O rail line from the downtown corridor through Belhaven Heights and Belhaven, and then along the eastern border of LeFleur’s Bluff. It connects to multiple museums, as well as the Mississippi Farmers Market.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.