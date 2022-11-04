First Alert Forecast: storms expected to move in late tonight into Saturday morning

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While a few pop-up showers are possible early this evening, an even greater chance for rain and storms is in the forecast overnight into Saturday morning. A band of storms ahead of a cold front will begin to roll into our area from the west around 2:00/3:00 AM and will continue to spread across central Mississippi through the early morning hours. Although the line will be weakening, the risk for a few isolated strong or severe storms is not completely off the table. Areas near and west of I-55 and near the Mississippi River will have the best chance at seeing severe weather. Strong winds are our main concern, but tornadoes cannot be ruled out as well. Before the storms arrive, winds are expected to pick up with gusts around 25-30 MPH this evening. Make sure you secure loose objects before heading off to bed.

A few showers could linger Saturday afternoon and evening, but most of the rain should come to an end at that time. Temperatures will be a tad cooler tomorrow afternoon in the lower 70s under mostly cloudy skies. There is also a slight chance for a few lingering showers on Sunday as the front nearly stalls out.

Drier and brighter weather will fortunately return next week. Highs are expected to still be warmer than normal in the lower to middle 80s early in the week before dropping to the 70s towards late week.

