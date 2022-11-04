LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts

First Alert Forecast: storms expected to move in late tonight into Saturday morning

Low-end storm risk overnight
Low-end storm risk overnight(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While a few pop-up showers are possible early this evening, an even greater chance for rain and storms is in the forecast overnight into Saturday morning. A band of storms ahead of a cold front will begin to roll into our area from the west around 2:00/3:00 AM and will continue to spread across central Mississippi through the early morning hours. Although the line will be weakening, the risk for a few isolated strong or severe storms is not completely off the table. Areas near and west of I-55 and near the Mississippi River will have the best chance at seeing severe weather. Strong winds are our main concern, but tornadoes cannot be ruled out as well. Before the storms arrive, winds are expected to pick up with gusts around 25-30 MPH this evening. Make sure you secure loose objects before heading off to bed.

A few showers could linger Saturday afternoon and evening, but most of the rain should come to an end at that time. Temperatures will be a tad cooler tomorrow afternoon in the lower 70s under mostly cloudy skies. There is also a slight chance for a few lingering showers on Sunday as the front nearly stalls out.

Drier and brighter weather will fortunately return next week. Highs are expected to still be warmer than normal in the lower to middle 80s early in the week before dropping to the 70s towards late week.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
Man shot, killed in Belhaven neighborhood; Capitol Police, JPD investigating
Man shot, killed in Belhaven neighborhood; Capitol Police, JPD investigating
Two-car crash in Jackson results in one death after vehicle runs light
Two-car crash in Jackson results in one death after vehicle runs light
MHSAA releases reclassification for 1A - 7A high school sports
MHSAA releases reclassification for 1A - 7A high school sports
David Davis
Sheriff: Man shoots, kills ex-wife’s boyfriend in Scott Co. home

Latest News

Heavy showers and storms returning to the area Saturday morning. Timeline right now is between...
First Alert Forecast: Overnight storms are in our forecast for Saturday morning! Highs reach back into the mid-80s by Monday.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy Friday; storms return late Friday, into Saturday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy Friday; storm risk Friday night, Saturday
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast: