First Alert Forecast: Overnight storms are in our forecast for Saturday morning! Highs reach back into the mid-80s by Monday.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - FRIDAY: As clouds begin to increase late Friday, we could see a few isolated showers develop in southwest Mississippi prior to sunset. Shower and storm chances will tend to increase after midnight as a system approaches from the west. Some of the storms could be strong and gusty as they move through; severe threat remains low, but not zero. Lows will only fall to the 60s by early Saturday.

WEEKEND PLANNER: Rain and storms will be ongoing and will have some staying power as the front slows down over the area Saturday. This may yield a higher potential for locally heavy rains. Severe weather isn’t impossible but remains low at this point through mid-morning. The front will, eventually, backtrack westward into Sunday - keeping a few rain chances in play to round out the weekend. Highs Saturday will be in the lower 70s; upper 70s Sunday

EXTENDED PERIOD: A new burgeoning ridge of high pressure will expand over the region to start off the new work week – helping to bring sunshine back into the fold, along with warmer-than-average temperatures again. Highs will top out in the 80s early week; slipping gradually by late week as a back door front moving from the northeast.

