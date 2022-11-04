LawCall
First Alert Forecast: Overnight storms are in our forecast for Saturday morning! Highs reach back into the mid-80s by Monday.

Heavy showers and storms returning to the area Saturday morning. Timeline right now is between...
Heavy showers and storms returning to the area Saturday morning. Timeline right now is between 1 AM and 8 AM Saturday morning. All storms modes will be possible, heavy rainfall, lightning, strong winds. Tornado risk is low.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - FRIDAY: As clouds begin to increase late Friday, we could see a few isolated showers develop in southwest Mississippi prior to sunset. Shower and storm chances will tend to increase after midnight as a system approaches from the west. Some of the storms could be strong and gusty as they move through; severe threat remains low, but not zero. Lows will only fall to the 60s by early Saturday.

WEEKEND PLANNER: Rain and storms will be ongoing and will have some staying power as the front slows down over the area Saturday. This may yield a higher potential for locally heavy rains. Severe weather isn’t impossible but remains low at this point through mid-morning. The front will, eventually, backtrack westward into Sunday - keeping a few rain chances in play to round out the weekend. Highs Saturday will be in the lower 70s; upper 70s Sunday

EXTENDED PERIOD: A new burgeoning ridge of high pressure will expand over the region to start off the new work week – helping to bring sunshine back into the fold, along with warmer-than-average temperatures again. Highs will top out in the 80s early week; slipping gradually by late week as a back door front moving from the northeast.

