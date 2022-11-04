LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts

Federal jury finds Jackson man guilty of assaulting law enforcement officer

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal jury found a man guilty of assaulting a law enforcement officer in Jackson.

De’Vadrick Markevin Booker, 24, faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life.

The trial revealed that on September 8, 2020, an ATF agent assisted a Jackson Police officer with an ongoing investigation of an exchange of gunfire in a residential area of the city.

As the agent drove down a street in the area, Booker emerged and fired several gunshots into the agent’s car, evidence at the trial revealed.

Booker is scheduled to be sentenced on February 1, 2023. A federal judge will determine the sentence after considering the U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
Man shot, killed in Belhaven neighborhood; Capitol Police, JPD investigating
Man shot, killed in Belhaven neighborhood; Capitol Police, JPD investigating
Two-car crash in Jackson results in one death after vehicle runs light
Two-car crash in Jackson results in one death after vehicle runs light
MHSAA releases reclassification for 1A - 7A high school sports
MHSAA releases reclassification for 1A - 7A high school sports
‘It’s troubling’; Judge bars Jackson code enforcement from trying to evict tenants unless court...
‘It’s troubling’; Judge bars Jackson code enforcement from trying to evict tenants unless court decides otherwise

Latest News

Amber and Denisha Glenn pose inside a former Tuesday Morning store in Columbus. They leased the...
$40k in fees, land surveyors, and a lot of research: How Columbus sisters finally got their cannabis dispensary approved
16-year-old charged with murder after 67-year-old man shot, killed in Columbus
This is an aerial view of of the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Plant in Ridgeland, Miss.,...
Jackson receives $35.6 million in grant money from MCWI program
If you’re in the market for an old, white pickup truck you should check out Saturday’s public...
Biloxi auctioning off seized property, old city vehicles, and much more