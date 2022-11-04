Family distraught after remains found in Smith county believed to be those of missing Fayette man

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jefferson county family is distraught after learning their missing loved one won’t be coming home. It’s a possibility the remains of Rasheem Ryelle Carter were found Wednesday, a month after he disappeared.

Carter told relatives he was being threatened by people he knew.

“We need to know. We want to know what happened and the reason,” said Carter’s cousin Shonda wright.

The family is reeling from the discovery of what could be his remains in the woods outside Taylorsville 31 days after he went missing.

His cousin, Shonda Wright, says he told his mother the day he disappeared that he was concerned about three men following him and told her to question them if anything happened to him.

“He did speak with his mom Tiffany about a white truck and white males in there threatened to harm him. He did give her the names,” said Wright.

According to authorities, the 25-year-old was last seen outside a Super 8 Hotel on Oct. 2 in Laurel, a half hour from where he had been contracted to work in Taylorsville at Georgia Pacific. The Hinds Community College graduate did not have a vehicle. He also sold seafood in and around his home of Fayette.

“He was real down to earth, never met a stranger. He talked when you met him,” said the 47-year-old. “He always greeted you with a smile. He was just a fun and loving person. Sheem didn’t bother anyone.”

Carter also leaves behind a six-year-old daughter and a family wanting answers.

“If anyone knows you know just come forward and let the family know,” added Wright. “You know we want closure. We deserve closure.”

The remains have been sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy. Family members said Carter’s mother provided a DNA sample to assist with identification.

