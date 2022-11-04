Canton city leaders ask for ruling on apartment complex

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Canton is asking for a judge to issue a ruling condemning the Meadows Apartments.

This comes after city leaders say the complex has several code violations that pose life-threatening hazards.

“I heard it was getting shut down, but it just wasn’t confirmed, but after seeing the conditions they were just in, like trash on the ground, it was like it wasn’t run properly,” Canton resident Jarvis Kelly said.

Many residents are concerned about the future of the Meadows Apartments in Canton.

“The bottom line is that the guy just doesn’t want to fix the property up,” Mayor of Canton William Truly said.

After neglect of the property from its owner, Mayor Truly is now asking for the courts to decide whether to shut it down for good.

“It’s becoming a nuisance to the health and welfare to those folks who were there and are there and to the city, so the decision is made to condemn it,” Truly stated.

Across the apartment complex, large amounts of mold and trash have been discovered.

“I also have friends who stay over here, some just seeing the conditions of trash overflowed, the grass not being cut, living conditions that’s not usually like over the past years, and now seeing it happen really concerns me,” Kelly said.

Mayor Truly says the hearing is set for November 30th against the owner in hopes of getting an order to condemn the complex.

Until then, Truly says he is demanding property managers cease all payments from residents until the court matter is resolved.

“I’m asking that we send him a cease-and-desist letter because no transactions should take place until the court rules where we go from here,” he stated.

In the meantime, Mayor Truly says he and his staff are working to help residents who may be displaced, relocate and find other housing options.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.