LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts

Canton city leaders ask for ruling on apartment complex

By Christopher Fields
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Canton is asking for a judge to issue a ruling condemning the Meadows Apartments.

This comes after city leaders say the complex has several code violations that pose life-threatening hazards.

“I heard it was getting shut down, but it just wasn’t confirmed, but after seeing the conditions they were just in, like trash on the ground, it was like it wasn’t run properly,” Canton resident Jarvis Kelly said.

Many residents are concerned about the future of the Meadows Apartments in Canton.

“The bottom line is that the guy just doesn’t want to fix the property up,” Mayor of Canton William Truly said.

After neglect of the property from its owner, Mayor Truly is now asking for the courts to decide whether to shut it down for good.

“It’s becoming a nuisance to the health and welfare to those folks who were there and are there and to the city, so the decision is made to condemn it,” Truly stated.

Across the apartment complex, large amounts of mold and trash have been discovered.

“I also have friends who stay over here, some just seeing the conditions of trash overflowed, the grass not being cut, living conditions that’s not usually like over the past years, and now seeing it happen really concerns me,” Kelly said.

Mayor Truly says the hearing is set for November 30th against the owner in hopes of getting an order to condemn the complex.

Until then, Truly says he is demanding property managers cease all payments from residents until the court matter is resolved.

“I’m asking that we send him a cease-and-desist letter because no transactions should take place until the court rules where we go from here,” he stated.

In the meantime, Mayor Truly says he and his staff are working to help residents who may be displaced, relocate and find other housing options.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
Man shot, killed in Belhaven neighborhood; Capitol Police, JPD investigating
Man shot, killed in Belhaven neighborhood; Capitol Police, JPD investigating
Two-car crash in Jackson results in one death after vehicle runs light
Two-car crash in Jackson results in one death after vehicle runs light
MHSAA releases reclassification for 1A - 7A high school sports
MHSAA releases reclassification for 1A - 7A high school sports
David Davis
Sheriff: Man shoots, kills ex-wife’s boyfriend in Scott Co. home

Latest News

Remains found in Smith county believed to be those of missing Fayette man
Family distraught after remains found in Smith county believed to be those of missing Fayette man
Jackson Heart Foundation is seeking submissions from artists to paint a mural along the Museum...
Foundation seeking artists to design Museum Trail mural
Storms to emerge overnight.
Peyton's Friday Evening Forecast
Justin Williams, 20, of Hattiesburg.
Man arrested in connection to Wednesday Hattiesburg shooting