16-year-old charged with murder after 67-year-old man shot, killed in Columbus

(WILX)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) - Columbus police made an arrest and released the name of the suspect involved in a shooting incident over the weekend.

The suspect is 16-year-old Tameron Ward from Columbus, who is charged with the death of 67-year-old Sammie Corder of Columbus.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Sunday on 21st Street North. CPD officials told WCBI the juvenile will be charged with murder.

The charges came from the seriousness of the crime and the fact that a weapon was involved.

Ward will appear before a judge at a later time for a bond hearing. He is currently in the Lowndes County Jail.

Police believe the victim was an innocent bystander and the suspect was intending to shoot someone else.

