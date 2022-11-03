LawCall
UPDATE: 2 dead, 3 injured in Wednesday night shooting in Hattiesburg

HPD officers responded to a report of shots fired on West 5th Street just before 7 p.m.
By Charles Herrington and WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, five individuals in total were injured during the shooting that happened Wednesday night.

Two of the individuals have been pronounced deceased by Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem.

They have been identified as the following:

  • Ricardo Hollingsworth, 48, of Hattiesburg, succumbed to his injuries.
  • Sherry Strickland, 57, of Hattiesburg, succumbed to her injuries.

Three other individuals are being treated at a local hospital for their injuries.

HPD officers responded to a report of shots fired on West 5th Street just before 7 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered multiple people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Multiple individuals were transported from the scene to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The investigation is still in its early stages.

HPD is reportedly being assisted by the Petal Police Department, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and the Hattiesburg Special Crime Unit.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

If anyone has information about the incident, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP (7867).

