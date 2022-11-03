Two-car crash in Jackson results in one death after vehicle runs light

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman died during a two-car crash Thursday afternoon in Jackson.

According to the Jackson Police Department, the incident occurred on Highway 18 at Maddox Road around 12:40 p.m., when a driver of a Hyundai Elantra ran a red light and struck a truck.

The passenger of the Hyundai, a 19-year-old woman, was dead at the scene.

Jackson police have not released the identity of the woman.

