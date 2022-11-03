Stephen A. Smith: 2.3M people tuned in to final hour of College GameDay at JSU

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A popular ESPN personality says more than 2.3 million people tuned in for the final hour of College GameDay when it broadcasted from the capital city last week.

“Big shoutout to @CollegeGameDay and @DeionSanders for these amazing numbers!” Stephen A. Smith said in a tweet. “Extremely proud and honored to have been part of it!”

Smith, who was that day’s guest picker, says more than 1.8 million people tuned in for the broadcast prior to the Jackson State University-Southern University matchup, a number later hit 2.3 million for the final hour, he said on social media.

It was GameDay’s first stop in Jackson.

Meanwhile, more than 53,000 people attended the game at Veterans Memorial Stadium, where the Tigers thumped Southern University 35-0.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.