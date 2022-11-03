LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts

Stephen A. Smith: 2.3M people tuned in to final hour of College GameDay at JSU

ESPN's College GameDay makes their first stop in Jackson.
ESPN's College GameDay makes their first stop in Jackson.(WTOK Sports)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A popular ESPN personality says more than 2.3 million people tuned in for the final hour of College GameDay when it broadcasted from the capital city last week.

“Big shoutout to @CollegeGameDay and @DeionSanders for these amazing numbers!” Stephen A. Smith said in a tweet. “Extremely proud and honored to have been part of it!”

Smith, who was that day’s guest picker, says more than 1.8 million people tuned in for the broadcast prior to the Jackson State University-Southern University matchup, a number later hit 2.3 million for the final hour, he said on social media.

It was GameDay’s first stop in Jackson.

Meanwhile, more than 53,000 people attended the game at Veterans Memorial Stadium, where the Tigers thumped Southern University 35-0.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
Barbie Bassett apologizes for comments
Barbie Bassett apologizes for comments
Missing Magee woman found safe, MBI says
Missing Magee woman found safe, MBI says
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders glares at his players as they exit the field during the...
Following Takeoff’s death, Coach Prime forbids players from leaving hotel during upcoming game
Man shot, killed in Belhaven neighborhood; Capitol Police, JPD investigating
Man shot, killed in Belhaven neighborhood; Capitol Police, JPD investigating

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
Sheriff: Man shoots, kills ex-wife’s boyfriend in Scott Co. home
Jackson man sentenced 20 years in federal prison for shooting law enforcement officer
Jackson man sentenced 20 years in federal prison for shooting law enforcement officer
MHSAA releases reclassification for 1A - 7A high school sports
MHSAA releases reclassification for 1A - 7A high school sports