Sheriff: Man shoots, kills ex-wife’s boyfriend in Scott Co. home

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man shot and killed his ex-wife’s boyfriend in a home northeast of Forest late Saturday night, according to Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee.

William Harris entered his ex-wife’s home near midnight, went into the bedroom and shot David Davis once in the head after what appeared to have been a brief struggle between the two men, Lee said.

Harris was still at the scene when sheriffs’ deputies arrived to arrest him.

Harris confessed on camera to shooting Davis, Lee said, and was taken into custody.

