For second year in a row, Madison woman’s soap company is one of Oprah’s favorite things

Oprah Winfrey, left, poses at the premiere of the documentary film "Sidney," Wednesday, Sept....
Oprah Winfrey, left, poses at the premiere of the documentary film "Sidney," Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Josh Carter
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the second time in a row, a Madison woman’s soap company has landed a coveted spot on Oprah’s annual list of favorite things.

The company, Musee Bath, makes handcrafted soaps, bath bombs and candles, with their products being made primarily by women in recovery, those with disabilities, with special needs and those living in chronic poverty.

“We believe that if you surround a person with that love and encouragement, create a community around them, that person can really flourish,” says the company’s founder, Leisha Pickering.

On her list of favorite things, Oprah called the soaps “generously sized and inspiring, with words like kindness and hope etched into them.”

To learn more about Musee Bath and to view their list of products, click here.

