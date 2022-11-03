Report: More than 967M gallons of raw sewage released during Pearl River flood

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 967 million gallons of untreated or partially treated wastewater from Jackson’s sewer system was released into the Pearl River during the flood in August, the city’s quarterly report to the Environmental Protection Agency shows.

As part of its sewer consent decree, the city must submit quarterly reports to EPA on everything from prohibited bypasses at the wastewater treatment plant to the number of sanitary sewer overflows that occur as a result of problems in the distribution system.

The report was released on October 30 and covers the period from July 1 to September 30, 2022.

According to the document, officials at the Savanna Street Wastewater Treatment Plant were forced to divert 943,520,000 gallons of untreated or partially treated wastewater into the Pearl due to excessive flows and high river levels.

It states that the bypass occurred between August 23 and September 3 and occurred after 9.77 inches of rainfall caused river levels to surpass flood stage by several feet.

That same rainfall also contributed to six SSOs on the West Bank Interceptor, including one which released 23,750,000 gallons of untreated waste into the river.

The West Bank Interceptor is a major sewer line that runs along the west bank of the Pearl River. Due to numerous breaks in the line, every time the river reaches the lines, SSOs occur.

Extreme rainfall in August caused the Pearl to rise to more than seven feet above flood stage.

By comparison, Pearl Riverkeeper reported during the first three months of 2020, more than 476 million gallons of raw sewage was released into the environment, with much of that due to the more severe Pearl River Flood of that year.

The report was compiled by WEI/AJA, LLC, the city’s consent decree program manager. According to engineers, during that time there were 97 SSOs along the city’s collection system, releasing 39,653,155 gallons of wastewater into the environment. Of those, 69 impacted federal waters.

Under terms of the city’s sewer consent decree, Jackson is fined $2,000 a day for each SSO that impacts those waterways. Of those 69, approximately 40 were ongoing at the time the report was filed. Resolved SSOs were active for 10,538 hours, or 439 days.

Some SSOs had been going on since the previous reporting period, the report states.

The Pearl River has been under a general contact advisory from Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality for years. In June 2020, MDEQ extended that advisory to several Pearl tributaries, including Purple Creek, Three Mile Creek, Cany Creek and White Oak Creek.

Advisories also remain in place for Hanging Moss Creek, Town Creek, Lynch Creek, Eubanks Creek, Hardy Creek, Trahon Creek, Big Creek and Belhaven Creek, the agency’s website states.

Jackson entered into its decree in 2013, agreeing to make hundreds of millions of dollars in upgrades to its sewer system to bring into compliance with the Clean Water Act. Jackson is currently renegotiating terms of the decree with EPA and the U.S. Department of Justice.

