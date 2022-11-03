Record high mortgage rates sees housing market buyers decrease

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The once chaotic buyer’s housing market has taken a turn due to sky-high mortgage rates.

Thirty-year mortgage rates have increased to over 7% for the first time in twenty years.

“We’re kind of in this middle ground right now. Sellers still want the most that they can get for their house and they don’t want to do the repairs and are that within the buyers are being more cautious with what they’re purchasing,” Emily Ferguson, a real estate agent with Nix-Tann and Associates said.

“We have seen the pool of buyers kind of decrease a little bit, but we’re not just stagnant. So the market is not as congested as it once was. Now we are kind of stabilizing,” Meshia Edwards, a Community First real estate agent said.

Six months ago, buyers were trying to get any house they could. Now, their list of wants is a little longer.

“People are having to be careful with their money. And they can’t do as many renovations as they could, you know, a year ago, six months ago, that they, their money isn’t gonna go as far with what they’re buying,” Ferguson said.

Along with establishing more money-conscious decisions, sellers aren’t seeing the extreme offers they saw before.

“They are wanting a break, you know, they want to break in the price just because the rates are higher, and that note is going to be a little bit higher,” Edwards stated.

“Buyers are still being competitive, but within a means because the inventory is still really low,” Ferguson said.

So, what does this mean for the future housing market?

“If the rates decrease, and then you know, in their... in a certain price point, and those homes start to pop out in the market, absolutely. Everybody is going to be running after those properties. And that’s kind of how we ended up in that market that we were in because the rates dropped, and then those popular price points came about and everybody was going after them. So, if that happens, we may be back to where we were,” Edwards stated.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.