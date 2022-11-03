LawCall
Portion of Highland Colony Parkway to be closed, beginning Monday, Nov. 7

((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A portion of Highland Colony Parkway will be closed for construction beginning Monday.

The city of Ridgeland says it will close the south end of the parkway from Cole Road to Marketridge Drive beginning at 8:30 a.m., November 7.

The section is expected to be closed for approximately 5 months while city crews and contractors make improvements, according to a city news release.

Local traffic will be permitted between Marketridge and Highland Park Boulevard to allow access to the Wrenfield subdivision, Pinehurst Circle, Highland Park Cove and surrounding businesses.

Remaining traffic will be in detoured, and signs will be in place to direct drivers.

