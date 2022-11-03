Portion of Highland Colony Parkway to be closed, beginning Monday, Nov. 7

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A portion of Highland Colony Parkway will be closed for construction beginning Monday.

The city of Ridgeland says it will close the south end of the parkway from Cole Road to Marketridge Drive beginning at 8:30 a.m., November 7.

The section is expected to be closed for approximately 5 months while city crews and contractors make improvements, according to a city news release.

Local traffic will be permitted between Marketridge and Highland Park Boulevard to allow access to the Wrenfield subdivision, Pinehurst Circle, Highland Park Cove and surrounding businesses.

Remaining traffic will be in detoured, and signs will be in place to direct drivers.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.