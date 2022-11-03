LawCall
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Power of Pink

Pentagon police: Man drove through checkpoint, made threats

Tamirat Yehualawork, 36, is charged with using a vehicle as a weapon to intimidate, resist and...
Tamirat Yehualawork, 36, is charged with using a vehicle as a weapon to intimidate, resist and impede federal police officers.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A man accused of driving through a Pentagon checkpoint and toward officers allegedly said he “hates America and was trying to kill people” as he was being apprehended.

Court documents say 36-year-old Tamirat Yehualawork was arrested after he drove an SUV through the checkpoint Friday evening and broke off the drop arm. An attempt to raise a secondary barrier reportedly failed because the vehicle was moving too fast.

Agents say Yehualawork then continued to drive toward the Pentagon. Officers eventually stopped him by using their cruisers to pin his SUV against a parked car.

Yehualawork is an Ethiopian national who entered the country on a visa. However, his current immigration status is unclear.

He’s charged with using a vehicle as a weapon to intimidate, resist and impede federal police officers.

A Pentagon spokesperson said there were no other passengers in the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbie Bassett apologizes for comments
Barbie Bassett apologizes for comments
People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
Missing Magee woman found safe, MBI says
Missing Magee woman found safe, MBI says
Clarence O'Reilly
‘Shocks the conscience’: Judge denies bond for man charged with setting his girlfriend on fire, killing her
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders glares at his players as they exit the field during the...
Following Takeoff’s death, Coach Prime forbids players from leaving hotel during upcoming game

Latest News

WLBT at 5a
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm late week; rain, storms likely Saturday
An assessment from the National Intelligence Council suggests Russia's military leaders have...
New intel heightens fear Russia could use nukes in Ukraine
Hend Bustami, 28, is charged with open murder in the death of her mother, who was found stabbed...
Woman allegedly confesses to mother’s murder in 911 call