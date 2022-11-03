LawCall
MHSAA releases reclassification for 1A - 7A high school sports

By Garrett Busby
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi High School Athletics Association has released its reclassification numbers for the 2023-2025 high school sports seasons.

The original realignment agreement was announced in April, moving Mississippi high school classes from six to seven classifications for sports.

Twenty-four schools will make the jump into the 7A class, with the same number rounding out classes 5A and 6A.

Classes 4A, 3A, and 2A will all have 40 schools, while the remaining institutions will be sorted into Class 1A.

The MHSAA has also released the regions that each school will participate in for the 2023-2025 season for each sport.

Click here to view the full list of schools reclassified.

Below are the region realignments made for the following sports:

Football | Baseball | Basketball | Fast Pitch Softball | Volleyball | Soccer |

