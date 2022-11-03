LawCall
Man shot, killed in Belhaven neighborhood; Capitol Police, JPD investigating(WLBT)
By Roslyn Anderson and WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot and killed in a Belhaven neighborhood Wednesday evening. The victim has been identified by the coroner as Cory Price, 39.

It happened on Linden Place at the intersection of Belvoir Place, just south of Riverside Drive.

Capitol Police are lead investigators in the case. JPD also responded to the scene.

Witnesses told WLBT that the victim was a food-delivery driver. They also stated that they heard a “horn honk,” a “gunshot,” and a “scream.”

Capitol Police have released no details about the motive or suspects. Bailey Martin said it is an ongoing investigation, and that no further comment would be made.

Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay, who lives in the very neighborhood the shooting occurred, said, ”Just Monday night, this very street was filled with trick-or-treaters. This is a vibrant and interesting and fabulous community, and we were so sad for this incident to happen last night; not only for the family of this young man who lost his life, but also because it’s an affront to us.”

