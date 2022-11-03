Jackson officials break ground for elderly housing and healthcare facility

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - West Jackson is going to be home for the elderly as Jackson city officials, along with the project’s sponsors, broke ground Wednesday morning on a $28 million dollar affordable housing and healthcare facility.

What used to be the Holiday Inn and Southwest Jackson Hotel will become The Pearl and be home to 72 one and two-bedroom units for residents 55 years old or older who need assisted living.

“What you’re doing is providing not just affordable housing, but housing with all the amenities that go with it,” Congressman Bennie Thompson said. “As we grow old, there are a lot of things we think about and one of them all the time is ‘Why am I making noise when I get out the bed.’”

Those amenities alluded to by Congressman Thompson include a swimming pool, an exercise facility, and a community room to allow residents to “age in place.”

The Pearl will be the first Fitwel-certified building in Mississippi which is a building rating system created by the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention to guide building design.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba described the need for communities in Jackson to come together to accomplish major goals like the building of the Pearl.

“What we’re building is more than just something that lifts up the Pearl Street A.M.E family. More than just lifts up west Jackson. It creates a new model for what our communities should be about,” Mayor Lumumba said.

Although the ceremonial groundbreaking took place Wednesday morning, construction and renovation have already begun.

The Pearl is expected to be completed and open for residents by fall 2023.

