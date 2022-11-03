LawCall
Jackson man sentenced 20 years in federal prison for shooting law enforcement officer
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday for assault on a federal law enforcement officer.

Demario Lamar Cotton, 40, was arrested by the FBI on June 28, 2021, for shooting an agent from the Jackson office with a rifle after firing multiple shots at law enforcement vehicles during a traffic stop near Oaklawn and El Paso Street.

Cotton was taken into custody and pled guilty on July 1, 2022.

